Savvy Swaps That Save Tons of Calories

Istockphoto

Instead of: A regular bagel with two ounces of cream cheese (490 calories, 13 grams fat)

Try this: Heres a trick I do for Alicia Silverstone. Remove the insides from a whole-grain bagel; toast it, then top with a slice of soy cheesethe protein helps regulate blood sugar (203 calories, 9 grams fat).

Instead of: One cup of regular mayo-based tuna salad (383 calories, 19 grams fat)

Try this: Mix in low-fat yogurt with your tuna, plus 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard, a shake of Spike All-Purpose All-Natural Seasoning, and salt and pepper, to taste (149 calories, 4 grams fat). Remember: You can always increase the volume of any salad by adding some chopped celery, carrots, and red onion (or any vegetables of your choice).

Instead of: A calorie-laden dessert like a slice of cheesecake (870 calories, 61 grams fat)

Try this: An after-dinner drink like sambuca served over tons of ice (100 calories, 0 grams fat). This low-calorie treat really satisfies my sweet tooth. I sip it slowly, and never end up drinking more than half because by the time Im done its usually just half-melted ice.

