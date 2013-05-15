Build a Leaner Burger With Buffalo

May 15, 2013

grill-buffalo-burgerFrom Health Magazine

Super tasty (and lean) buffalo meat elevates this recipe for Buffalo Burgers With Red Cabbage Slaw, adapted from Bobby Flay's Grill It!

Prep: 30 minutes
Cook: 7 minutes
Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:
Pickled Okra Russian Dressing
1/2 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise
1 1/2 tablespoons ketchup
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
3 tablespoons finely chopped red onion
1/4 cup finely diced pickled okra
2 1/2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
Pinch of freshly ground black pepper

Red-Cabbage Slaw
1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
2 teaspoons honey
1 tablespoon canola oil
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/2 small head of red cabbage, shredded (4 cups)
1 large carrot, shredded (1â2 cup)

Burger
1 pound ground buffalo (bison)
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
4 1/4-inch-thick slices GruyÃ¨re (4 ounces)
4 hamburger buns

Instructions:
1.To make Pickled Okra Russian Dressing: Combine dressing ingredients; cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

2. To make Red Cabbage Slaw: Whisk together vinegar, honey, oil, salt, and pepÂ­per in a large bowl. Add cabbage and carrot; toss to combine. Let sit at room temperature for at least 15 minutes.

3. Prepare grill.

4. Form the ground buffalo into 4 (1/2-inch-thick) patties. Season with salt and pepper. Grill 3 to 4 minutes or until golden brown. Flip the burgers and continue cooking them 3 more minutes or until a meat thermometer reaches 160 degrees (medium).

5. Place a slice of GruyÃ¨re on each burger, then close the grill lid. Cook about 1 minute or until cheese begins to melt.

6. Spread 1 tablespoon of the Pickled Okra Russian Dressing on the tops and bottoms of each bun. Place a burger on the bottom half of each bun, top with Red Cabbage Slaw, and cover with top of bun. Serve immediately. (Serving size: 1 burger with aboutÂ 1/4 cup slaw and 1 tablespoon Russian dressing)

Nutrition:
Calories 503; Fat 21g (sat 8g, mono 5g, poly 3g); Cholesterol 86mg; Protein 38g; Carbohydrate 41g; Sugars 12g; Fiber 4g; Iron 5mg; Sodium 943mg; Calcium 400mg

Adapted from Bobby Flay's Grill It!. Copyright Â© 2008 by Boy Meets Grill. Photographs Copyright Â© 2008 by Ben Fink. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, a division of Random House Inc.

