Grilled Salmon Recipe Packed With Omega-3s

From Health magazine
Just-picked corn and cherry tomatoes make this a standout recipe, adapted from Bobby Flay's Grill It!
Prep: 30 minutes
Cook: 21 minutes
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients:
4 ears shucked corn
Olive oil cooking spray
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
3 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh basil, plus whole basil sprigs for garnish (optional)
Four 4-ounce salmon fillets
Instructions:
1. Prepare grill.
2. Soak corn in a large bowl of cold water for 20 minutes. Remove and pat dry. Coat corn on all sides with cooking spray, and season with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Grill about 15 minutes or until charred on all sides. Remove cobs from grill, and cool slightly. Slice the kernels from the cobs, and transfer to a medium bowl. Add tomatoes, olive oil, vinegar, and sliced basil; season with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Let the relish sit at room temperature for 15 minutes before serving.
3. Meanwhile, lightly coat both sides of salmon fillets with cooking spray; season with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Place fillets skin side down, and grill 3–4 minutes or until golden brown. Flip fillets, and grill for 3 more minutes. Fish should feel slightly firm in the center and will register 145° on an instant-read thermometer. Place salmon onto each of 4 plates, and spoon relish over top. Garnish with basil sprigs, if desired. (Serving size: 1 salmon fillet and 1 1/2 cups relish)
Nutrition:
Calories 341; Fat 16g (sat 2g, mono 8g, poly 5g); Cholesterol 72mg; Protein 29g; Carbohydrate 22g; Sugars 6g; Fiber 4g; Iron 2mg; Sodium 286mg; Calcium 32mg
More Healthy Grilling Recipes From Bobby Flay
* All recipes adapted from Bobby Flay's Grill It! Copyright © 2008 by Boy Meets Grill. Photographs Copyright © 2008 by Ben Fink. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, a division of Random House Inc.