Beyond Guacamole: Low-Calorie Avocado Soup

Steve Petusevsky
May 15, 2013

From Health magazine
This recipe makes a flavorful, smooth-textured soup; serve with toasted bread.

Makes 4 servings
Prep: 15 minutes

Ingredients:
2 ripe peeled avocados
1 1/2 cups vegetable broth
1 (4-ounce) can or jar chopped green chiles
1/2 cup whole milk
1 tablespoon lime juice
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Fresh cilantro and/or crushed tortilla chips for garnish

Instructions:
1. Cut the avocados in half, and remove the pits.

2. Spoon avocado into a blender, add the remaining ingredients (except garnish), and puree until creamy. Chill the soup for up to 2 hours before serving, or serve immediately. Cover leftovers with plastic wrap, refrigerate, and use within 2 days. (serving size: 1 cup)

Nutrition:
CALORIES 194; FAT 16g (sat 3g,mono 10g,poly 2g); PROTEIN 3g; CHOLESTEROL 3mg; CALCIUM 58mg; SODIUM 396mg; FIBER 7g; IRON 1mg; CARBOHYDRATE 14g
