This Low-Fat, Low-Cal Dish Has Sole

Chicken broth adds extra flavor to this easy recipe for Sole Fillets With Zucchini that nets just 182 calories.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook: 15 minutes, depending on fillet thickness

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

4 (6-ounce) sole fillets

2 zucchini, cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices

2 cups fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth

1 celery stalk, finely chopped

1 cubed red bell pepper

1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Instructions:

1. Place all ingredients in a large skillet. If necessary, add just enough water to completely cover fish.

2. Bring mixture to a boil, reduce heat, cover, and simmer until fish is no longer opaque and flakes easily.

Nutrition:

Calories 182 (14% from fat); Fat 3g (sat 1g, mono 1g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 80mg; Protein 32g; Carbohydrate 7g; Sugars 3g; Fiber 2g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 178mg; Calcium 47mg