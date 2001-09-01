This Low-Fat, Low-Cal Dish Has Sole

Health.com
September 01, 2001

Chicken broth adds extra flavor to this easy recipe for Sole Fillets With Zucchini that nets just 182 calories.

Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes, depending on fillet thickness
Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:
4 (6-ounce) sole fillets
2 zucchini, cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices
2 cups fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth
1 celery stalk, finely chopped
1 cubed red bell pepper
1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Instructions:
1. Place all ingredients in a large skillet. If necessary, add just enough water to completely cover fish.

2. Bring mixture to a boil, reduce heat, cover, and simmer until fish is no longer opaque and flakes easily.

Nutrition:
Calories 182 (14% from fat); Fat 3g (sat 1g, mono 1g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 80mg; Protein 32g; Carbohydrate 7g; Sugars 3g; Fiber 2g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 178mg; Calcium 47mg

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up