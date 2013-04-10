Smart Ways to Beat the Munchies

Janice Taylors new book, All Is Forgiven, Move On: Our Lady of Weight Losss 101 Fat-Burning Steps on Your Journey to Sveltesville ($20, Viking Studio), is chock-full of unusual stay-slim tricks. Try these three strategies to beat the “call of the Cheeto,” that late-afternoon siren song from the vending machine.

Grab your iPod

Music activates the same pleasure center of your brain that food does. Click on something with a catchy rhythm, and youll forget your hunger quick.

Get some rays

Twenty minutes of sunlight (wear sunscreen, of course) can kill a powerful food cravingand lift your mood. In contrast, staying cooped up all day in a windowless office may actually boost the urge to snack on high-sugar, high-refined-carb foods, according to University of Texas mood expert Michael Smolensky, PhD.

Breathe deeply

Stressed? Thats when youre most likely to give in to a junk-food craving. Deep breathing can kill the urge to snack by calming you down.