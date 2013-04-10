7 Frosty Treats Under 75 Calories

From Health magazine
These chilly treats will cool you down without fattening you up. Watch Frances Largeman-Roth, senior food and nutrition editor at Health magazine, talk about this article on Fox 5's Good Day New York.
Watermelon Chiller (four ounces of Naked Juice Watermelon Chill blended with ice and a splash of lime juice)
69 calories
Three sample spoonfuls of Cold Stone Creamery ice cream (flavors, from left, cotton candy, pistachio, and strawberry)
14 calories
Cherry snow cone
60 calories
¼ cup Ciao Bella Mango Sorbet
54 calories
Half of a Skinny Cow Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich
70 calories
¼ cup Stonyfield Farm After Dark Chocolate Organic Nonfat Frozen Yogurt
50 calories
10 frozen grapes sprinkled with two teaspoons of sugar
67 calories