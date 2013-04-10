Trisha Yearwood's Minty Green Salad

Ben Fink
Health.com
April 10, 2013

trisha-yearwood-saladBen FinkFrom Health magazine
From Georgia Cooking in an Oklahoma Kitchen by Trisha Yearwood
Serves 4

Ingredients:
2 cucumbers, peeled and cut into chunks
16 pitted green olives
16 pitted black olives, such as kalamata
24 grape tomatoes, halved
2 cups feta cheese, crumbled
1/4 cup olive oil
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Pinch of salt and pepper
1 tablespoon fresh mint, chopped

Instructions:
In a large bowl, combine the cucumbers, olives, tomatoes, and feta cheese. In a small bowl, mix the olive oil and lemon juice. Pour the dressing mixture over the vegetables. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with the mint.
