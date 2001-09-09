America's Healthiest Spas: A Summer Soup for Under 100 Calories

From Health magazine

Bring all the (healthy) indulgence of a spa home with this recipe for Fresh Corn and Yellow Summer Squash Soup from America's Healthiest Spas winner Cal-a-Vie.

Makes: 12 servings

Ingredients:

4 large ears corn

8 small yellow crookneck summer squash

2 tablespoons minced shallot

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon olive oil

1-2 cup sake

4 cups chicken or vegetable stock

1 teaspoon hot red pepper sauce

Juice of 1-2 lemons

1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon

3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley or cilantro

Instructions:

1. Cut kernels from the ears, discarding cobs. Halve squash lengthwise and grill until tender; cut into small pieces.

2. Saute shallot and garlic in the oil in a saucepan. Add sake and cook off the alcohol. Add stock and corn. Bring to low boil and cook 15 minutes or until corn is tender.

3. Blend corn and stock mixture in blender until smooth; return to saucepan and add squash, hot sauce, lemon juice, and tarragon. Simmer for 15 minutes. Garnish with parsley or cilantro.

Nutrition:

Per serving: 83 calories; 16 g carbohydrate; 3 g protein; 2 g fat; 3 g fiber; 0 mg cholesterol; 171 mg sodium

