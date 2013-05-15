Low-Cal Cocktails: Strawberry Kiss

This pink delight has about 50 calories less and 1/3 the amount of sugar of a strawberry daiquiri.
Ingredients:
2 ounces rum
2 quartered strawberries
1/4 ounce orange liqueur, like Cointreau
1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
1/2 oz fresh lime juice
1 tablespoons simple syrup
1 tablespoon water
Strawberry slice for garnish (optional)
Directions:
1. Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice.
2. Shake vigorously for about 10 seconds.
3. Strain into a martini glass, and garnish with a slice of a strawberry.
Nutrition:
Calories 197 (1% from fat); Fat 0g (sat 0g, mono 0g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 0mg; Protein 0g; Carbohydrate 14g; Sugars 11g; Fiber 1g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 2mg; Calcium 8mg