Low-Cal Cocktails: Strawberry Kiss



This pink delight has about 50 calories less and 1/3 the amount of sugar of a strawberry daiquiri.

Ingredients:

2 ounces rum

2 quartered strawberries

1/4 ounce orange liqueur, like Cointreau

1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice

1/2 oz fresh lime juice

1 tablespoons simple syrup

1 tablespoon water

Strawberry slice for garnish (optional)

Directions:

1. Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice.

2. Shake vigorously for about 10 seconds.

3. Strain into a martini glass, and garnish with a slice of a strawberry.

Nutrition:

Calories 197 (1% from fat); Fat 0g (sat 0g, mono 0g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 0mg; Protein 0g; Carbohydrate 14g; Sugars 11g; Fiber 1g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 2mg; Calcium 8mg