Healthy Salads: This Salad Packs Sky-High Flavor Into Just 250 Calories

This Caprese Tower recipe combines crunchy baguette, juicy tomato, and creamy mozzarella to make a great healthy treat.
Prep: 5 minutes
Makes 1 serving
Ingredients:
4 (1/2-inch) slices heirloom tomatoes (about 4 ounces)
1/4 teaspoon sea salt or kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
5 baguette slices, toasted, preferably whole wheat
2 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese
3–4 large fresh basil leaves
1/2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
Instructions:
1. Season the tomato slices with salt and pepper. Make a stack, alternating toasted baguette slices, fresh mozzarella slices, seasoned tomato slices, and basil leaves. Drizzle with olive oil. (Serving size: 1 salad)
Nutrition:
Calories 250; Fat 20g (sat 9g, mono 5g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 46mg; Protein 11g; Carbohydrate 7g; Sugars 3g; Fiber 2g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 649mg; Calcium 18mg