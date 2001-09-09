Icy Summer Treats: A Chilly Twist on a Low-Cal Favorite

EMILY BROOKE SANDORPrevious 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 Next
Balsamic vinegar adds zing to this recipe for strawberry-balsamic swirl.
Prep: 7 minutes
Cook: 17 minutes
Stand: 5 minutes
Freeze: 4 hours
Makes 10 servings
Ingredients:
1 cup balsamic vinegar
3⁄4 cup sugar
3⁄4 cup water
1 pound hulled strawberries
Instructions:
1. Boil balsamic vinegar about 12 minutes or until syrupy and reduced to 1⁄4 cup; set aside.
2. Meanwhile, combine sugar and water in a small saucepan; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Boil 30 seconds, remove from heat, and let cool 5 minutes.
3. Puree the strawberries and sugar syrup in blender.
4. Fill 10 pop molds halfway with the strawberry puree; freeze 1 hour or until somewhat firm. Top with the balsamic reduction, pour in the remaining strawberry puree, and add the pop sticks; freeze 3 hours or until firm. (Serving size: 1 pop)
Nutrition:
Calories 89; Fat 1g (sat 0g, mono 0g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 0mg; Protein 0g; Carbohydrate 22g; Sugars 21g; Fiber 1g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 7mg; Calcium 15mg