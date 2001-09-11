Icy Summer Treats: Fresh Fruit and Prosecco Make a Tasty Low-Cal Treat

EMILY BROOKE SANDORPrevious 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 Next

This tempting prosecco pop recipe is sure to impress. If you want to make a liquor-free treat, substitute apple juice for the prosecco.

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 5 minutes

Stand: 5 minutes

Freeze: 4 hours

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients:

1⁄2 cup sugar

1⁄2 cup water

1⁄2 cup flat prosecco (stir to make sure all bubbles are gone)

1⁄2 cup sliced strawberries

2 sliced peeled kiwifruit

Instructions:

1. Combine sugar and water in a small saucepan; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Boil 30 seconds, remove from heat, and let cool 5 minutes.

2. Combine sugar syrup and prosecco.

3. Add 1 or 2 pieces fruit to each of 8 molds. Fill molds with prosecco mixture, and add the pop sticks; freeze about 4 hours or until firm. (Serving size: 1 pop)

Nutrition:

Calories 74; Fat 1g (sat 0g, mono 0g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 0mg; Protein 0g; Carbohydrate 16g; Sugars 15g; Fiber 1g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 1mg; Calcium 9mg