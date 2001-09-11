Icy Summer Treats: A Frozen Goody for Under 50 Calories

EMILY BROOKE SANDORPrevious 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 Next
Delight guests or children with this playful lemon-blueberry dice recipe.
Prep: 3 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes
Stand: 10 minutes
Freeze: 3 hours
Makes 15 servings
Ingredients:
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup water
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
2 (6-ounce) cartons lemon 60-calorie yogurt (such as Dannon Light & Fit)
1 1/2 cups fresh blueberries, about 2 (4.4-ounce) containers
Instructions:
1. Combine sugar and water in a small saucepan; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Boil 30 seconds, remove from heat, and let cool 5–10 minutes.
2. Mix lemon juice and yogurt in a large bowl; add sugar syrup, and stir until smooth. Add blueberries. Spoon into a 15-count ice-cube tray (silicone works best), and add pop sticks; freeze about 3 hours or until firm. (Serving size: 1 pop)
Nutrition:
Calories 43; Fat 0g (sat 0g, mono 0g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 0mg; Protein 1g; Carbohydrate 11g; Sugars 9g; Fiber 0g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 12mg; Calcium 28mg