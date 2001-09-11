Icy Summer Treats: Creamsicle Twang

EMILY BROOKE SANDORPrevious 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

This recipe for creamsicle twang combines creamy buttermilk and zesty orange for fewer calories than you'd expect. If you want to skip the layers, add the total amount of buttermilk and orange juice to the sugar syrup and freeze the mixture for 3 hours.

Prep: 3 minutes

Cook: 5 minutes

Stand: 5 minutes

Freeze: 3 1⁄2 hours

Makes 8 servings



Ingredients:

3⁄4 cup sugar

3⁄4 cup water

1 1⁄4 cups low-fat buttermilk, divided

1⁄4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 (6-ounce) can thawed orange juice concentrate, undiluted and divided

Instructions:

1. Combine sugar and water in a small saucepan; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Boil 30 seconds, remove sugar syrup from heat, and let cool 5 minutes.

2. Mix 1⁄4 cup buttermilk and 1⁄4 cup sugar syrup in small bowl. Pour equal amounts of buttermilk mixture into 8 pop molds. Place molds at an angle (try tilting them in a large plastic container); freeze 1 1⁄2 hours.

3. Whisk together remaining 1 cup buttermilk, remaining sugar syrup, vanilla, and all but 2 tablespoons orange juice concentrate (reserve for last step). Remove molds from the freezer, and add the juice mixture and pop sticks; freeze 1 1⁄2 hours.

4. Remove molds from the freezer, and distribute reserved 2 tablespoons orange juice concentrate among the pops; freeze 30 minutes or until firm. (Serving size: 1 pop)

Nutrition:

Calories 131; Fat 0g (sat 0g, mono 0g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 2mg; Protein 2g; Carbohydrate 31g; Sugars 31g; Fiber 0g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 42mg; Calcium 54mg