The Best Fast Food Options

Eating healthy on the road can be a challenge: What do you order from the sea of fast food choices? The last thing you need when youre stuck in the car, not burning many calories, is something that leaves you feeling weighed down. So in honor of the summer road trip (and your waistline), we scouted out smart picks to make it easier to feel healthy on the go. Theyre not exactly “health foods,” but theyre at least lower in fat and calories than most fast foodand theyre tasty, too. Now, if only we could find some cheap gas.
TCBY
Eat This: Fruithead Smoothie20-ounce Raspberry Delite has 240 calories, 0g fat, and 3g fiber
Avoid: 2 scoops of butter pecan ice cream340 calories, 24g fat (12g saturated), 0g fiber
KFC
Eat This: Honey Barbecue Sandwich300 calories, 6g fat (1g saturated), 920mg sodium
Avoid: Oven Roasted Twister, 520 calories, 23g fat (4g saturated), 1,400mg sodium
Wendys
Eat This: Frescata Roasted Turkey and Swiss(Hold the mayo) 420 calories, 15g fat (6g saturated), 1,420mg sodium
Avoid: Classic Double With Cheese700 calories, 39g fat (16g saturated), 1,490mg sodium
Jamba Juice
Eat This: All Fruit Smoothie16-ounce Strawberry Whirl has 200 calories, 0g fat, 4g fiber, 42g sugar
Avoid: Banana Berry Smoothie310 calories, 1g fat, 3g fiber, 65g sugar