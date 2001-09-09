Power Lunches: The Anti-Stress Lunch

JAMIE ROWLAND“When youre pressed for time between the office, gym, errands, and everything else, the last thing you want to do is schlep down to the local deli and be seduced by a fattening sandwich,” says Devin Alexander, host of the Discovery Health Channels cooking show Healthy Decadence. When youre having one of those days, she suggests this simple sandwich with turkey, which contains stress-busting tryptophan and vitamin B6; the avocado adds even more healthful B vitamins.

Eat this: Turkey, Swiss, and Avocado Sandwich

Top whole-wheat bread with roasted turkey breast, light Swiss, avocado, and a sprinkle of oregano (a natural anti-inflammatory that can help reduce stress).

Drink this: Iced tea

Get protective antioxidants with a refreshing drink like Snapple Classic Black Teas (less than 100 calories). More good news: Recent studies have linked drinking tea with a decrease in the stress hormone, cortisol.

