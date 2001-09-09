Power Lunches: The Energy Lunch

JAMIE ROWLANDNext: Simple Stretches

Need to rev up for the rest of the afternoon? Oprahs fitness trainer and nutri-tion expert, Bob Greene, author of The Best Life Diet, says go with a high-fiber meal like his favorite chicken salad (about a cup-and-a-half) on whole-wheat crackers. The combination of protein and fiber will keep your energy up and your tummy satisfied. But be carefulnot all chicken salads are created equal. Many are loaded with fat, “which can really weigh you down,” Greene says.

Eat this: Papaya-Mango Chicken Salad on Crispbread

Mix precooked chicken chunks with fat-free cream cheese, diced papaya, scallions (if you have them), and some prepared mango chutney. Add a dash of salt and pepper and a squeeze of lime juice, then spread the mixture onto crispbread (such as Wasa).

Drink this: A fruity spritzer

Make your own cranberry-apple spritzer the night before. Using equal parts, make a mix of 100 percent cranberry juice, unfiltered apple juice (higher in energy-building antioxidants than the clear stuff), and plain sparkling water.

