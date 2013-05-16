Fishing for Facts: Halibut

Previous 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 Next

Best for: Cancer defense

How it works: This hearty white fish is one of the best sources of selenium, a powerful cancer-fighting antioxidant. You get more than 90 percent of your daily quota of this immune-boosting mineral in just 4 ounces of halibut, says Karen Collins, MS, RD, nutrition advisor to the American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR).

Fix it fast: Make our tasty Parchment-Baked Halibut With Pesto. Place 4 halibut fillets on olive oil?–?drizzled parchment paper (1 sheet per fillet). Top each with shredded carrots and zucchini, and season with salt and pepper. Drizzle with olive oil and white wine. Fold up the edges of the paper, and bake at 450º for 15 minutes, or until puffy and lightly browned.

