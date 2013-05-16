Fishing for Facts: Shrimp

Previous 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 Next

Best for: More energy

How it works: A 3-ounce serving of shrimp has 14 percent of your recommended daily amount of iron, which carries energy-pumping oxygen to red blood cells and helps protect you from anemia. Avoid shrimp imported from China, as well as other parts of Asia, Brazil, and Ecuador because of contamination issues. Instead, look for Wild American shrimp.

Fix it fast:

Cook orzo pasta according to package directions. Saute 1 diced onion, 1 teaspoon minced garlic, and 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper until onion is browned. Add 2 cups cherry tomatoes, and cook till soft. Add 1 package precooked thawed shrimp, and heat through. Add shrimp-and-vegetable mixture to the orzo. Top with grated Romano and basil.

Previous 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 Next