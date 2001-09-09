Whole-Grain Meals: Fast and Low-Fat Chicken Dish

HOWARD LEE PUCKETT

This recipe for Quick Saffron Chicken With Couscous requires just 10 minutes of prep for a flavorful dinner that wont put on the pounds.

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 16 minutes

Makes 5 servings

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons olive oil

1/3 cup chopped shallot

3/4 teaspoon paprika, divided

1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

1 teaspoon orange zest

1/8 teaspoon saffron threads

1 (14-ounce) can fat-free, reduced-sodium chicken broth

1 cup frozen shelled edamame

1 teaspoon salt, divided

1 cup uncooked couscous

4 ounces chopped bottled roasted red peppers, rinsed

3/4 pound chicken breast

Instructions:

1. In a 4-quart pot with a tight-fitting lid, heat olive oil. Saute shallot, 1/2 teaspoon paprika, thyme, and orange zest over medium-high heat, 3 minutes, until shallot softens.

2. Combine saffron and broth in a bowl; stir until saffron dissolves.

3. Add edamame, stock, and 3/4 tea-spoon salt to pot, cover, and bring to a boil. As soon as mixture boils, add couscous, stir, and cover tightly for 5 minutes. Uncover, add the peppers, and fluff the mixture with a fork.

4. Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Sprinkle chicken with remaining 1/4 teaspoon paprika and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Add chicken to pan; cook 3 minutes on each side or until done. Remove chicken from pan; place on cutting board. Let sit 2 minutes. Cut chicken diagonally across grain. Serve over couscous. (Serving size: 1 cup couscous, about 2 ounces chicken breast)

Nutrition:

Calories 275 (17% from fat); Fat 5g (sat 1g, mono 2g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 38mg; Protein 22g; Carbohydrate 34g; Sugars 2g; Fiber 3g; Iron 2mg; Sodium 331mg; Calcium 38mg