Leftover Turkey: This Quick Salad Makes a Satisfying Meal

Our recipe for Curried Turkey Salad delivers a zesty kick you'll love.
Makes 4 servings
Prep: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
1 cup plain low-fat yogurt
4 teaspoons fresh lime juice
2 teaspoons curry powder
teaspoon ground red pepper
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
5 cups chopped cooked turkey
1 cup chopped red bell pepper
3 tablespoons fresh Thai basil (or regular basil)
1 cup shredded (matchstick) carrots
6 cups mixed baby salad greens
Instructions:
1. Put plain yogurt, fresh lime juice, curry powder, ground red pepper, and salt in a medium bowl, and stir with a whisk until smooth. Fold in the chopped turkey, chopped red bell pepper, fresh basil, and shredded matchstick carrots.
2. Arrange 1 1/2 cups of the mixed baby lettuce on each of 4 plates. Spoon 1 cup of the turkey salad on each plate of greens. Serve immediately. (Serving size: 1 salad)
Nutrition:
Calories 376 (25% from fat); Fat 10g (sat 4g, mono 2g, poly 3g); Cholesterol 137mg; Protein 57g; Carbohydrate 13g; Sugars 7g; Fiber 4g; Iron 5mg; Sodium 347mg; Calcium 221mg