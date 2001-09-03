Leftover Turkey: A New Take on the Turkey Sandwich for Under 500 Calories

Our Turkey Sandwich With Spicy Cranberry Spread recipe adds bite to an old classic.

Makes 4 servings

Prep: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

1/2 cup whole-berry cranberry sauce (or any leftover cranberry sauce)

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon prepared horseradish

8 (1-ounce) slices whole-wheat bread, divided

4 teaspoons light mayonnaise

12 ounces cooked, thinly sliced turkey breast

4 large green leaf lettuce leaves

4 (1-ounce) slices Asiago cheese

Instructions:

1. Put cranberry sauce, mustard, and horseradish in a small bowl, and mix together with a whisk.

2. Spread 2 tablespoons of the mixture on each of 4 slices of bread.

3. Toast the bread slices until they are golden brown.

4. Spread 1 teaspoon of the mayonnaise on each of the remaining 4 slices of bread.

5. Layer 3 ounces sliced turkey, 1 lettuce leaf, and 1 slice cheese on each of the bread slices spread with cranberry sauce. Top each sandwich with the remaining slice of bread. Cut sandwiches in half. (Serving size: 1 sandwich)

Nutrition:

Calories 422 (27% from fat); Fat 12g (sat 6g, mono 1g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 98mg; Protein 38g; Carbohydrate 39g; Sugars 19g; Fiber 4g; Iron 3mg; Sodium 758mg; Calcium 266mg