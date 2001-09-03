Leftover Turkey: Healthy Tacos With Zing

This is the next best thing to your classic barbacoa taco. Turkey is loaded with lean protein; beans are also filled with protein and fiber to keep you feeling full after eating. The avocado is the perfect addition, giving the tacos creamy texture and healthy fats. Spices and herbs like cumin, garlic, and cilantro really bring this easy dish together. Watch as we make leftover turkey tacos.

Makes 4 servings

Prep: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 1/2 tablespoons fresh orange juice

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

teaspoon hot chili powder

teaspoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon fat-free sour cream

2 cups (about 12 ounces) cooked, coarsely chopped turkey breast

8 (6-inch) flour tortillas

1 cup drained and rinsed canned black beans

1/2 cup bottled salsa

1 cup shredded iceberg lettuce

1/2 cup preshredded reduced-fat 4-cheese Mexican blend cheese

1/2 cup diced peeled avocado

Instructions:

1. Using a whisk, mix first 7 ingredients (through sour cream) in a small bowl. Toss with turkey. Set aside.

2. Heat the tortillas according to package directions.

3. Spoon 1/4 cup of the turkey mixture onto each tortilla. Then top each tortilla with 2 tablespoons drained and rinsed black beans, 1 tablespoon bottled salsa, 2 tablespoons shredded iceberg lettuce, 1 tablespoon shredded cheese, and 1 tablespoon diced peeled avocado.

4. Fold tortilla around taco mixture and serve. (Serving size: 2 tacos)

Nutrition:

Calories 434 (22% from fat); Fat 11g (sat 4g, mono 2g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 78mg; Protein 39g; Carbohydrate 48g; Sugars 4g; Fiber 9g; Iron 5mg; Sodium 835mg; Calcium 372mg