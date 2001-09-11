Healthiest Thanksgiving: Pumpkin Pie Packed With Vitamin A and Fiber

This decadent Pumpkin and Caramelized-Pecan Pie recipe will please everyone at your table.

Prep: 11 minutes

Cook: 45 minutes

Makes 12 servings

Ingredients:

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup pecans

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 (10-inch) deep-dish piecrust, preferably whole-wheat

1 cup fresh or canned pumpkin puree

3/4 cup whipping cream

1 egg

1/3 cup, plus 1 teaspoon brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon salt

Instructions:

1. In a medium saucepan, caramelize the sugar over medium-high heat until it is dark gold. Add pecans and stir to coat them. Add the butter and remove the pan from the heat. Stir the nuts until the butter is incorporated.

2. Spread the nuts evenly over the bottom of the piecrust. Set aside.

3. Preheat the oven to 425º.

4. In a large bowl whisk together the pumpkin, cream, and eggs until smooth. Add the remaining ingredients and whisk until smooth. Pour over the pecans.

5. Bake for 15 minutes at 425º. Lower the heat to 350º and continue to bake for 30–40 minutes until the custard is set, except for a nickel-size spot at the center of the pie.

6. Remove from the oven and cool before cutting. (Serving size: 1/12 of pie)

Nutrition:

Calories 322 (58% from fat); Fat 22g (sat 9g, mono 5g, poly 2g); Cholesterol 49mg; Protein 3g; Carbohydrate 31g; Sugars 19g; Fiber 3g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 363mg; Calcium 33mg