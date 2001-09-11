Healthiest Thanksgiving: Low-Cal Brussels Sprouts You'll Love

ALEXANDRA ROWLEYPeople typically turn up their noses at Brussels sprouts. But carrots, capers, and parsley take Maria's Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Crispy Capers and Carrots recipe to another level, flavorwise.

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 18 minutes

Makes about 12 servings

Ingredients:

2 pounds Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

1 1/2 cups (1/4-inch) diagonally cut carrots

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided

Cooking spray

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 cup well-drained capers

1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 450º.

2. Combine Brussels sprouts, carrots, and 3 tablespoons oil in a medium bowl, tossing to coat. Spread on large roasting pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 450° for 15 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally.

3. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil and butter in a small skillet over medium heat. Add capers; fry 3 minutes or until brown and crisp. With slotted spoon, transfer capers to paper towels to drain. Set aside.

4. Combine Brussels sprout mixture and capers in medium bowl. Sprinkle with parsley, salt, and pepper; toss gently to mix. (Serving size: 1/2 cup)

Nutrition:

Calories 86 (57% from fat); Fat 6g (sat 1g, mono 4g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 3mg; Protein 2g; Carbohydrate 8g; Sugars 2g; Fiber 3g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 222mg; Calcium 38mg