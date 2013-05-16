6 Holiday Cookies: Candied Ginger Adds Flavor, Not Fat, to These Cookies

Our recipe for Ginger-Molasses Cookies weighs in at just 2 grams of fat. Now that's something to celebrate.

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 15 minutes

Makes 30 (2-inch) cookies

Instructions:

Prepare Basic Cookie Dough, stirring 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger, 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg, 1/16 teaspoon ground cloves, 2 ounces (1/3 cup) chopped (1/8-inch pieces) crystallized ginger in with the dry ingredients in step 2, and adding 2 teaspoons molasses at the same time as the egg white and vanilla extract in step 3. Roll dough by tablespoons into balls, then roll them in granulated sugar. Place on baking sheets, flatten slightly, and follow baking instructions for basic cookie. Store the cookies for 2 weeks in an airtight container at room temperature, or several months in the freezer. (Serving size: 1 cookie)

Nutrition:

Calories 61 (33% from fat); Fat 2g (sat 1g, mono 1g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 6mg; Protein 1g; Carbohydrate 10g; Sugars 5g; Fiber 0g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 44mg; Calcium 6mg

Recipes by Rose Levy Berenbaum