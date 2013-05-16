6 Holiday Cookies: Decadent Dessert for Under 200 Calories

Rich chocolate and gooey caramel hit the spot in our Turtle Bars recipe.

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 30 minutes

Makes 20 bars

Instructions

Prepare Basic Cookie Dough. Press it evenly into the bottom of a pan with a spatula, pressing down at the edges so dough doesnt form a rim after baking. Freeze dough for 15 minutes. Prick holes all over to keep it flat during baking. Bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown. Make ganache by placing 4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped and 2 tablespoons 2% reduced-fat milk in a small heatproof bowl. Microwave on HIGH for 1 minute, stirring every 10 seconds until the chocolate melts and the mixture is smooth; stir in 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. Scrape the ganache onto the baked cookie square and spread it almost to the edge. Sprinkle 1 cup coarsely chopped toasted pecans evenly over the top and set aside.

To make caramel, combine 1/4 cup sugar, 1 1/2 teaspoons light corn syrup, and 1 tablespoon water in a heavy saucepan over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring mixture gently, just until the sugar dissolves. Stop stirring completely and allow it to boil until it turns a golden brown, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in 2 tablespoons warmed whipping cream (it will bubble up). Stir gently until the mixture is smooth. (If lumpy, return it to low heat while stirring.) Cool 1 minute and stir in 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract. Let caramel cool for 2 minutes before drizzling over the pecan layer with a spoon. Refrigerate pan for at least 1 hour to set the ganache and caramel before cutting into bars. Store 3 days at room temperature, 1 week in the refrigerator. (Serving size: 1 bar)

Nutrition:

Calories 165 (54% from fat); Fat 11g (sat 4g, mono 3g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 11mg; Protein 2g; Carbohydrate 18g; Sugars 11g; Fiber 1g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 66mg; Calcium 10mg

Recipes by Rose Levy Berenbaum