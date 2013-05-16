6 Holiday Cookies: Nutty, Fruity Cookie for Under 100 Calories

Health.com
May 16, 2013

Raspberry jam and toasted hazelnuts make our Linzer Thumbprints recipe hard to resist, and for 87 calories, you don't have to.

Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Makes 30 (2-inch) cookies

Toast the hazelnuts in a 350º oven for 6–7 minutes, until fragrant.

Instructions:
Prepare Basic Cookie Dough, combining 1/4 cup flour and 1/2 cup toasted hazelnuts in food processor at step 2; pulse 20 times or until the nuts are finely chopped. Transfer mixture to a bowl; add remaining flour, baking soda, 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, and salt. Stir to combine. At step 3 of basic-cookie recipe (with egg white and vanilla), add 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice. Scrape dough into a medium bowl. Place 1/4 cup finely chopped hazelnuts in a small bowl. Roll 1 tablespoon of the dough into a ball. Gently roll the dough in chopped nuts. Place 2 inches apart on 2 baking sheets lightly coated with cooking spray. Make an indentation in center of each cookie, going almost to the bottom. Using 1/4 cup seedless raspberry jam, fill each indentation with about 1/4 teaspoon. Follow baking instructions for basic cookie. Store for 2 weeks at room temperature, or several months in the freezer. (Serving size: 1 cookie)

Nutrition:
Calories 87 (47% from fat); Fat 5g (sat 2g, mono 2g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 6mg; Protein 1g; Carbohydrate 11g; Sugars 6g; Fiber 1g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 46mg; Calcium 7mg

Recipes by Rose Levy Berenbaum

Related Links:
Cherry-Almond-Chocolate-Chunk Cookies
Sugar Cookies
Low-Cal Lemon Bars
Turtle Bars
Ginger-Molasses Cookies
Make Your Own (Healthier) Icing

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up