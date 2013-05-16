6 Holiday Cookies: Low-Cal Sugar Cookies That are Fun to Make and Eat

Our Decorated Sugar Cookies recipe makes a great family activity, as well as a great holiday treat.

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 11 minutes

Makes 24 (3-inch) cookies or about 10 (5-inch) cookies

Instructions:

Prepare Basic Cookie Dough, adding 3 tablespoons additional flour at step 2. Roll dough into a ball, wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 1 hour. Remove the dough from the fridge and place it between 2 large pieces

of plastic wrap. Roll out to between 1/8- and 1/4-inch thick. Cut into desired shapes, place on cookie sheets, and bake for 11 minutes, or until golden around edges. Let the cookies cool completely before decorating. (Serving size: 1 [3-inch] cookie)

Nutrition:

Calories 69 (37% from fat); Fat 3g (sat 2g, mono 1g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 8mg; Protein 1g; Carbohydrate 10g; Sugars 5g; Fiber 0g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 54mg; Calcium 3mg

Recipes by Rose Levy Berenbaum