6 Holiday Cookies: Make Your Own (Healthier) Icing

Turn your cookies into works of art with this Easy Icing recipe.

Prep: 10 minutes

Makes 2 1/2 cups icing

Beat a 1-pound box of powdered sugar (3 1/4 cups) and 1/4 cup Just Whites

(powdered egg whites) in a large bowl with mixer on low speed until combined. Add 1/3 cup water; beat until blended. Increase speed to high;

continue to beat 8 minutes or until icing is very thick. Icing can be

tinted with paste or gel food colors, as desired. Pipe onto cookies, or thin with a bit more water for spreading.

To pipe icing: Use a pastry bag fitted with a plain tip, or fill a zip-top plastic bag with icing and snip off 1 of the corners. Pipe icing along the edges of the cookies or in a pattern you like. Immediately sprinkle with decorating sugar or edible glitter, if desired.

Recipes by Rose Levy Berenbaum