America’s Healthiest Diet Supplements

Emily Sohn
October 04, 2010
Who doesnt want a magical weight-loss pill that would make calorie counting, treadmill workouts, and sacrifices unnecessary? We all do. Thats why weight-loss dietary supplements are a $3.8 billion industry. But with little federal regulation and few long-term human studies to back them up, the actual effectiveness of supplements is still open to debate.
Still, “some of them can be very useful aids to a good diet-and-exercise program,” says Harry Preuss, MD, a professor of medicine at Georgetown University and author of The Natural Fat Loss Pharmacy. Here, what the experts say about the supplements with the most promise.
You May Like
Read More