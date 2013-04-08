Get Your Body Back: How to Ease Back Into Shape

From Health magazine

Out of exercise mode? These cardio-interval workouts from Chicago-based personal trainer Michelle Rossfeld will help you take off the pounds the easy way. Short bursts of moderate- to high-intensity activity make a workout feel easier than doing the same routine at a continuous pace, according to a new study published in the journal Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise. Do 4 or 5 of the following routines a week; coupled with the Start Fresh Diet Plan, theyll help you kiss up to 2 1⁄2 pounds per week goodbye.

Walk at a comfortable pace for 2 minutes, then power-walk at your fastest speed for 1 minute; repeat for 45 minutes.

Jog at an easy pace for 2 minutes, then run at your all-out pace for 1 minute; repeat for 30 minutes.

On a treadmill, walk at a 5 percent incline for 2 minutes, then bump it up to a 12 percent incline for 1 minute; repeat for 45 minutes.

On an elliptical trainer, walk at a 4 percent incline at 120–130 strides per minute for 2 minutes, then increase to 180–190 strides per minute for 1 minute; repeat for 45 minutes.

Sprint up stadium steps, walk down, then walk at regular pace for 4 minutes; repeat 6–8 times.

Bike at a comfortable pace for 2 minutes, then speed-pedal for 1 minute; repeat for 45 minutes.

Tip: Always warm up and cool down for at least 5 minutes before and after sessions.