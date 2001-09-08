Meet the Experts

Here's the dream team for our Feel Great Weight plan:
|Your nutrition guru:
Alyse Levine, MS, RD
A registered dietitian in Los Angeles and founder of NutritionBite.com. Her philosophy: Eat CLEANChoose a variety of healthy foods, Limit portions, Eat slowly, Assess your hunger, No deprivation.
|Your fitness guru:
Keli Roberts
Equinox personal trainer
A Tier 3 Trainer at Equinox in Pasadena, California, Fitness Hall of Fame 2007 inductee, and star of more than 40 fitness DVDs. Her philosophy: “Do a little bit often, squeezing in movement and exercise wherever you can throughout the day.”
|Your motivation guru:
Judith S. Beck, PhD
Director of the Beck Institute for Cognitive Therapy and Research, associate professor of psychology in psychiatry at the University of Pennsylvania, and author of The Complete Beck Diet for Life. Her philosophy: “To diet successfully, you need to learn skills such as how to motivate yourself and resist cravings. Once you do, it becomes easier.”
|Your style guru:
Tod Hallman
A Hollywood stylist adept at making all womenfrom the finalists in the season-one finale of The Biggest Loser to celebs like Jennifer Hudson and Jennifer Bealslook amazing. His philosophy: “Learning to dress right for your body type is the best trick in the book, because if you know you look great, youll feel great.”