Get Your Body Back: Post-Pregnancy Workout

If youre working to return to your pre-baby bod, you probably have a few body parts that could use some extra help. First get the OK from your doctor, and then add these daily power moves to a two-to-three-times-a-week strength routine to firm up the areas that may have weakened during pregnancy and birth.

Core control: Clocks

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor a comfortable distance apart. Think of your pelvis as a clock, with 12:00 at your navel, 6:00 at your pubic bone, and 3:00 and 9:00 at your hipbones. Press your pelvis down around the face of the clock. touching each number. As you touch each one, do a Kegel contraction (tighten the muscles that control the flow of urine). Do four clock rotations in each direction.

Pelvic floor: Elevator

Sit in a chair or lie on your back comfortably. Imagine an elevator traveling from your perineum up to your navel. Start to contract at the bottom of the elevator shaft and gradually increase the intensity of the contraction as the “elevator” goes up. Hold strongly for a moment when you reach the “top,” then slowly release the “elevator” down to the bottom. Repeat 6-8 times.

