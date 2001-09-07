4 Tricks for Sticking to Your Diet When You're Exhausted

My book came out on Monday, and I've been running around like a madwoman ever since. And while I don't have more than five minutes to whip up a healthy meal, I'm doing everything I can to prevent a diet slipup.

I'm already starting to feel a little run-down and, like most women, I'm confusing fatigue for hunger. My number-one rule for sticking to your diet when you're skimping on shut-eye? Be prepared. Here's how I'm surviving my book launch.



Getty Images

1. Pack a snack.

When I know I'm going to spend all day on the go, I make sure my purse is packed. I always have a water bottle on hand, as well as a high-protein snack like an all-natural energy bar or peanut butter on whole-grain bread. Today, I'm munching on homemade trail mix: raw nuts, dried fruit, and a sprinkling of dark chocolate for a little stress relief. It's the perfect combination of protein, heart-healthy fats, and antioxidants.

2. Choose the best of the worst.

Sometimes, I'm so frazzled that I reach into my bag only to find I've forgotten to plan ahead, but I don't let this oversight derail my diet. Yesterday, I was strandedÂand starvingÂso I had to hit up the nearest deli. I chose a small container of creamy tomato soup, and it hit the spot! I normally tell my clients to opt for broth-based varieties, but when that isn't an option, choose a creamier variety in a downsized portion.

3. Watch what you sip.

I nix my Starbucks habit when I'm super-stressed. It may sound counterintuitive, but when I'm already on edge, too much caffeine easily upsets my stomach. Lately I've been sipping Synergy Kombucha teas for an energy boost. Or I opt for a small smoothie when I need something more substantial. But if you're watching your waistline, avoid anything made with fattening dairy products like ice cream or full-fat yogurt.

If I have a little extra time, I'll whip up my own energizing smoothies or juices at home to save cash and calories. Here's my favorite smoothie recipe:

Pomegranate Smoothie

(Serves 2)

1 cup berries (raspberries, strawberries, blueberriesÂwhatever is on sale!)

1/2 cup pomegranate juice

1/2 banana

1 cup ice

Process all ingredients in a blender until smooth.

4. Reward yourself.

At the end of a long day, I like to treat myself to something a little decadent that won't cost me too many calories. I know that if I don't indulge a little, my stress level will hit the roof sooner or later.

Tonight, I'll probably have some whole-grain toast spread with hummus and topped with melted cheese. If my sweet tooth is acting up, I'll opt for a ramekin of low-fat Ben & Jerry's Cherry Garcia or a frozen banana and a handful of dark chocolate chips.

Order Bethenny's new book, Naturally Thin, from Amazon or Barnes & Noble.