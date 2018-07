Restaurant Meals You Can Eat Without Guilt

Afraid you wont be able to find anything diet-friendly on the menu when you head out for a meal at your favorite nosh nook? We can help.

Check out some of the mouth-watering—and healthy!—dishes you can order at these nationwide restaurants without wrecking your waistline.

(Not near any of these? Plug in your Zip code at HealthyDiningFinder.com or GoodFoodNearYou.com (also available on iPhone and BlackBerry) and find restaurants in your area, along with suggested healthy options at each.)

P.F. Chang's China Bistro

Changs Chicken Lettuce Wraps (Gluten Free): 477 Calories, 12 g fat, 31 g protein 63 g carbs, 7 g fiber

Cantonese Shrimp: 330 calories, 12 g fat, 33 g protein, 21 g carbs, 4 g fiber

Moo Goo Gai Pan: 535 Calories, 19 g fat, 54 g protein, 32 g carbs, 4 g fiber

Chilis

Guiltless Cedar Plank Tilapia: 199 calories, 4 g fat, 34 g protein, 8 g carbs, 5 g fiber

Guiltless Carne Asada Steak: 371 calories, 10 g fat, 46 g protein, 11 g carbs, 6 g fiber

Olive Garden

Minestrone: 100 calories, 1.5 g fat, 19 g carbs, 3 g fiber

Venetian Apricot Chicken: 380 calories, 4 g fat, 32 g carbs, 8 g fiber

Linguine alla Marinara (dinner portion): 430 calories, 6 g fat, 76 g carbs, 9 g fiber

Chevys Fresh Mex

Original Famous Chicken Fajitas (without tortillas, rice, sour cream or guacamole): 566 calories, 13 g fat, 62 g protein, 49 g carbs, 15 g fiber

Santa Fe Chicken Salad (order without cheese or bacon): 318 Calories, 11 g fat, 39 g protein, 28 g carbs, 9 g fiber

Sizzler Steakhouse

Grilled Salmon (with broccoli): 425 calories, 20 g fat, 49 g protein, 13 g carbs, 6 g fiber

Double Hibachi Chicken: 430 calories, 8 g fat, 75 g protein, 11 g carbs, 5 g fiber

Red Lobster

Chilled Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail: 120 cal, 1g fat, 0g sat. fat., 590mg sod., 9g carbs

Rainbow Trout (with fresh broccoli): 225 cal, 9.5g fat, 2.5g sat. fat., 390mg sod., 6g carbs

Live Maine Lobster (1 1/4 lb, steamed, without butter): 45 cal, 0.48g fat, 0.12g sat. fat., 350mg sod., 0g carbs

