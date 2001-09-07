One Bite of Chocolate Blows Your Willpower

Just one heavenly chocolate truffle wont wreck your diet, right? Wrong. A joint study from the University of Miami and the University of Florida found that a single bite of a sweet can trigger a desire for more sweet or fattening foodslike ice cream, pizza, potato chips, and doughnuts.

"A small indulgence may prime a pleasure trigger and lead to more indulgence," the authors conclude. Your best bet: Instead of indulging on a whim, make an advance plan and stick to it. Tell yourself, "I'll let myself have only one sweet a daytonight itll be a scoop of low-fat ice cream after dinner."