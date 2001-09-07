How to Cheat on Your Diet And Still Lose Weight

Want a way to cheat on your diet and still lose weight? Try some of these real-world-tested strategies from our readers to help you snack less.

Switch hands

I learned to eat with the opposite handit slows me down. The food is absolutely the same, but because Im taking my time, Ive noticed a real difference in my weight-loss efforts. Melissa Houghton, 30, Haslett, Mich.

Turn exercise into a guilty pleasure

I schedule my time on the treadmill or elliptical around my favorite TV shows. Not only does it provide a distraction, its also a built-in 30-minute or hour-long workout. Tina Haupert, 29, Boston

Use a grade-school strategy

I use stars or smiley faces on a chart to track my success, like when Ive stuck to my calorie range or exercise goals. Its motivating to see all the smiley faces. Kathi Bosilovatz, 44, Plainfield, Ill.



Skip one thing

When Im trying to eat healthier, Ill follow the cut-one-thing-out rule. For example, Ill forgo croutons on my salad or say no to more Parmesan on my pasta. That way I can eat anywhere without giving up too much.Celeste Hoang, 24, Huntington Beach, Calif.

Do something unexpected

I jog in the pool at my gym: It gets my heart rate up, and the resistance works both my arms and legs. Even though Im working out, I feel like Im on vacation! Betsy Barrie, 57, Torrance, Calif.

Measure up

I use a small food scale every time I eat, and its been one of the best weight-loss investments Ive madereally priceless.  Eleanor Price, 38, Raleigh, N.C.