How to Cheat on Your Diet And Still Lose Weight

Want a way to cheat on your diet and still lose weight? Try some of these real-world-tested strategies from our readers to help you snack less.
Switch hands
I learned to eat with the opposite handit slows me down. The food is absolutely the same, but because Im taking my time, Ive noticed a real difference in my weight-loss efforts. Melissa Houghton, 30, Haslett, Mich.
Turn exercise into a guilty pleasure
I schedule my time on the treadmill or elliptical around my favorite TV shows. Not only does it provide a distraction, its also a built-in 30-minute or hour-long workout. Tina Haupert, 29, Boston
Use a grade-school strategy
I use stars or smiley faces on a chart to track my success, like when Ive stuck to my calorie range or exercise goals. Its motivating to see all the smiley faces. Kathi Bosilovatz, 44, Plainfield, Ill.
Skip one thing
When Im trying to eat healthier, Ill follow the cut-one-thing-out rule. For example, Ill forgo croutons on my salad or say no to more Parmesan on my pasta. That way I can eat anywhere without giving up too much.Celeste Hoang, 24, Huntington Beach, Calif.
Do something unexpected
I jog in the pool at my gym: It gets my heart rate up, and the resistance works both my arms and legs. Even though Im working out, I feel like Im on vacation! Betsy Barrie, 57, Torrance, Calif.
Measure up
I use a small food scale every time I eat, and its been one of the best weight-loss investments Ive madereally priceless. Eleanor Price, 38, Raleigh, N.C.