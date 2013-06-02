A Cardio Plan That Takes Off the Weight

Four to five times per week, do any of the following 35-minute workouts. The levels below are based on a scale of 1 to 10, where 1 is kicking back on the couch and 10 is pushing so hard youre gasping for breath. (No 10s here, no worries.) After each workout, cool down at a slow pace for 5 minutes.

Walk/Run (indoor or outdoor)

1. Walk at a moderate pace (level 4) for 5 minutes.

2. Pick up speed until youre walking at a fast pace (levels 5–6) for 3 minutes.

3. Increase pace to a run (levels 7–8) for 2 minutes.

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 five more times.

Elliptical trainer

1. Work at a moderate resistance and slight incline (level 4) for 5 minutes.

2. Increase pace (levels 6–7) for 2 minutes.

3. Keeping the same speed, increase incline for 1 minute (levels 8–9).

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 nine more times.

Bike (indoor or outdoor)

1. Pedal at a moderate speed and/or resistance (level 4) for 5 minutes.

2. Increase speed and/or resistance (levels 6–7) for 2 minutes.

3. Pick up pace a little more (levels 8–9) for 1 minute.

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 nine more times.