A New Beginning: Making Life Changes to Lose Weight

Hello everyone! Im Alanna, and I look forward to having you along during this journey. Im thrilled to be doing the Feel Great Weight program, and after the first week, I can tell you Ive already learned plenty. I have a crazy life that is usually consumed by a crazy job, and I live in a crazy city. In July, I moved into my own apartment without roommates for the first time since … does having a single room my freshman year of college count? In any event, that wouldve been 10 years ago, so needless to say Im really excited about all of these opportunities happening at once so I can actively focus on changing my life for the best.

Ive always been active, and last week was no exception. I play volleyball in a league here in New York and enjoy the gym, but only have occasional bursts of consistently going there. Recently I started to realize theres a massive difference between exercising, which I do a lot of somewhat haphazardly, and working out, which is when you wear yourself out and cant breathe after youre done and want to go to bed at 8 p.m.

I started working out with my trainer and shes already abusing me in the best way possible. At the end of our meeting on Wednesday, she told me I should hit one Pilates or yoga class and two Spin classes before our next meeting the following Monday. I made it to Pilates on Thursday, played softball on Friday (which I recognize only partially counts, since its more exercise and less working out), and went to a 9:30 a.m. Spin class on Saturday that I really enjoyed. Im not a morning person, but Ive enjoyed feeling fresh and energized with a full day still ahead of me.

When Sunday morning rolled around, though, Ill admit: I could NOT get out of bed for 9 a.m. kickboxing (which I was going to do in lieu of the second Spin class). Still, I was proud of the other mornings Id dragged myself out of bed and been at the gym bright and early.[ pagebreak ]

When it comes to food, Ive always been an emotional eater, but have really only acknowledged it (even to myself) in the past few months. Writing things down is something that definitely will help me when it comes to balancing everything. All things considered, I did all right this week, but I know I can improve by making really subtle, small changes. For example, I know I should get more veggies, but seeing it down on paper makes it a little more tangible for me. And who knew a serving of juice is only four ounces? Tragically, I didnt discover this from Marissa (our nutritionist) until after Id chugged 16 ounces of freshly squeezed OJ after working out at the gym one day. Live and learn, right?

But I found myself doing things Ive never done before, like turning down cake (it happened on Sunday at a dear friends daughters birthday party, but it was apple carrot cake, so maybe I should have eaten it?). I also significantly noticed a difference in how I felt when I ate my “treat” mealsand not in a good way. I felt uncomfortably bloated after a burger and shake on Friday (although I was meeting my ex, so maybe that had something to do with it!), which was probably the best way I could have felt because I havent felt like eating anything that fatty/greasy/junky since.

And the next day, when I had a virgin Bloody Mary and some popcorn at my neighborhood pub, the absurd amount of salt in the two gave me one of the worst headaches Ive ever felt. (As a rule, I dont get sick oftenmaybe once every couple of yearsand that includes headaches.) In the past, I could never pin those feelings on specific things because they happened so frequently, due to my previous lackadaisical approach to eating.

Now I know its in my best interest to make good choices, not just sometimes, but an overwhelming majority of the time. After only making those choices for a week, I look forward to continuing to make them.