Your Top Diet Problems Solved



Heather Weston/Sonja PachoFrom Health magazineNo matter how determined you are to lose weight, youre going to hit some bumps along the road to your dream bodyas our three Health readers on the Feel Great Weight plan are finding out. We can help: Read on for motivating advice from our Dream Team so you can keep the scale heading south.

Fatou Kine Dieye: 33, Architect and director of graduate-student affairs at Columbia University

Height: 5' 10 1/2"

Goal weight: 165 lbs

Her challenge:

“I keep eating the same mealsIm in a food rut!”

The fix: “Clinging to ‘safe foods out of fear is very common,” Dream Team diet expert Marissa Lippert, RD, says. “You think, ‘If its working, why change it? But variety is key,” she says, pointing out that the more psyched you are about the healthy foods in your pantry, the more likely you are to keep eating themand losing weight.

“Change things up by adding at least one new thing to your grocery cart every time,” Lippert says. Try different kinds of in-season produce, which naturally changes throughout the year. (Bonus: Thats when they taste the best and pack the most nutrients.) Another way to excite a bored palate: Reach for fresh and dried herbs and spices.

“Theyre a phenomenal way to change flavors without adding extra calories,” Lippert reveals. “If you always make a marinated chicken dish, see what happens if you use Asian spices or a Jamaican jerk seasoning instead.”

What worked for Feel Great Weight alumnus Vanessa Trost? “Making a list of foods I already liked to eat, then figuring out what could be rotated in for them as an alternative.” Love brown rice? You may be crazy for quinoa, too. Vive la difference!

Starting Current Loss to Date Weight: 233 212.5 10.5 Waist: 35" 33.5" 1.5" Hip: 49" 47.5" 1.5" Body Fat: 36% 34% 2%

Deanna Verbouwens: 39, Stay-at-home mom

Height: 5' 3"

Goal weight: 145 lbs

Her challenge:

“Whenever I make a mistake I think, ‘I blew it. Why even try anymore?”

The fix: Slipups come with the territory, so its vital to deal with them in a positive way. “If you ran a red light and got a ticket, would you say, ‘Im such a terrible person, I might as well run red lights for the rest of the day?” Dream Team psych expert Judith Beck, PhD, asks. “In almost any nondiet­ing area of life, we dont compound one mistake with another.”

Try this: “Write ‘Big deal, I made a mistake. If I get right back on track, I will feel better on an index card, and stick it in your purse to pull out when trouble strikes,” Beck instructs. Sure, it may seem hokey, but seeing that message in black and white will halt your inner blame game. “Eventually, it will become solidified in your mind as an automatic response,” Beck says.

“Does losing weight give me more motivation to continue? Yes, yes, and triple yes!”

Starting Current Loss to Date Weight: 190 178 12 Waist: 42" 40.5" 1.5" Hip: 48" 46.5" 1.5" Body Fat: 33% 29% 4%

Alanna Campbell: 27, Associate producer-director for sports television

Height: 6' 0"

Goal weight: 170 lbs

Her challenge:

“All these workouts are making me tired!”

The fix: “Exercise is supposed to give you energy, not sap it,” Dream Team fitness expert Johanna Subotovsky says. Its time to discover the true source of your fatigueand fix it.

Fuel up. “You need to eat before and after workouts to keep your blood sugar stable,” Subotovsky says. Something light, like a banana, is best for a pre-exercise boost; post-workout, a more substantial meal with complex carbs like whole-grain bread will reenergize you.

Chug more H2O. Lots of folks skimp on water without even realizing itand when working up a sweat, its even more crucial. “Dehydration makes your energy plummet,” Subotovsky explains. Aim for about eight 8-ounce glasses.

Have better timing. Alannas been switching between a.m. and p.m. workouts, which may be throwing off her internal clock. “Experiment, then choose the time you feel best,” Subotovsky says. (Since moving from early-a.m. to lunchtime gym sessions, Feel Great Weight alum Trost has been able to enjoy her workouts moreand her zzzs.)

“People cant believe Ive only lost six pounds. Im more surprised with my measurementsmy pants are really loose. I need to find a tailor!”