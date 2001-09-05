Finding Balance in Weight-Loss Plan Easier Said Than Done

Last week started off strong: I worked out a ton at the beginning of the week, including a instructional Spin seminar in which I was properly fitted on a bike (and included a full 45-minute class) plus two hours of volleyball in the same evening. I felt great and ate well as a result...and then I attended a wedding out of town over the weekend.

Things started to go downhill from there. My drive up was good and I had a bunch of good, healthy snacks. At the wedding, however, I went a little overboard with the cupcakes and had three. Three! Im failing to mention how much I drank, but at a 4- to 5-hour long reception, lets just say I had more than one glass of prosecco.

I enjoyed myself and had a good time, but after all was said and done, I didnt feel great about how little control I exercised. For me, this entire process is about balancing things out. I know Im not always going to balance things perfectly, but I could have done a lot better.

I talked to my trainer about it this morning, and she said its going to take a while to break the cycle of doing things the way Ive been used to doing them for years. “Old habits die hard,” she said. At least I can step back and see and think about the impact its had on me. I have definitely pledged to myself to have a better week overall coming up…its just a matter of finding the balance in everything.