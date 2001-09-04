Back on Track to Lower Scale Numbers

This week was a whirlwind: weddings, housecleaning, houseguests.... But despite the hectic schedule, I was able to persevere with my gym routine. Im beginning to notice subtle changes in my body (especially my arms), although no six-pack has emerged yet. The most exciting change is definitely in the level of energy that I have and the good mood that follows a nice, sweaty gym session. I never really believed in those endorphin highs that people always talked about, but maybe Im starting to come around.

Food continues to be a problem for me. As predicted, I got bored with eating the same thing over and over again, so I rebelled by being naughty every once in a while. Not good for the scale. It has now been stuck on the same number for 10 days! So I cleaned up my act this weekend and Im back on the straight and narrow.

Unfortunately, that straight and narrow involves eating the same five things Id been eating before. The good news, though, is that while I was doing my housecleaning, I came across several Weight Watchers cookbooks chock full of recipes destined to keep my appetite and my portion size under control. Ill give it whirl in the hopes that this can help me overcome this hurdle.