One Woman's Lifesaving Slimdown

MC Hudson, 46 of Madison, Mississippi figured out fast that shed better lose big after her brother died of a heart attack.

When my 44-year-old brother Curtis died of a heart attack in 2004, I realized the same thing could happen to me. He was obese, after all, and I had to admit to myself that I was overweight, too.

But when I went for a physical, I was shocked to see that the scale read 200 pounds. I asked my doctor for diet pills, but she told me to call the 800-number for Weight Watchers instead.



Before

In January 2005, I went to my first meeting and learned that my biggest problem was slathering “healthy” food with not-so-healthy toppings. Immediately, my diet changed. I swapped diet busters for less-fattening fare. To make exercise easy, my husband and I turned a spare room into a gym.

By January 2006, Id lost 50 pounds; Ive kept it off and lost 2 more since. Im healthier than I have ever beenand I know Curtis would be proud.

“Now I feel magnificent!”

Before Now Pounds: 200 148 Size: 16–18 4–6 Total lost: 52

Timeline to Slim:

200 lbs, January 2005 First Weight Watchers meeting. Nervous.

First Weight Watchers meeting. Nervous. 194 lbs, January 2005 Lost 6 pounds after the first week!

Lost 6 pounds after the first week! 175 lbs, May 2005 Im 25 pounds smaller. Food diaries work.

Im 25 pounds smaller. Food diaries work. 150 lbs, January 2006 Ditched the granny panties!

Ditched the granny panties! 148 lbs, NowLove my toned body. People say they want my arms!

