When the Going Gets Tough…the Tough Fight Back

This week was tough. I was distracted and failed to order my groceries, so my eating was erratic and didnt always follow the plan. Not good at all. It appears that at this stage, I still need to have a plan and a routine to stick to, because I cant be trusted when the hunger pains strike.

I think I was flustered because I had houseguest and a wedding that included four separate meals! Between the poor choices I made this week and my not-so-stellar diet last week, the scale has been stuck on the same number. And although Im pretty ticked off at myself about that (lets face it, Im peeved), I did have a few small victories along the way, which I guess I should mention.

I completed my first workout in which the trainer kept me moving all of the time. I cant remember what she called it, but basically it meant that between the strength exercises, I had to remain active by doing squats, lunges, leaps, jumping jacks, etc. The music soundtrack in the gym helped to keep me moving. (Nothing like the Jackson 5 to keep things upbeat and fun.) A friend of mine belongs to the same gym and weve agreed to meet there twice a week to work out together. Despite my hectic schedule, we managed to pull it off this week and have already scheduled two days for next week! Im psyched. The four wedding events offered absolutely delicious food, but I managed to keep my portions under control! Ive finally gotten the hang of eyeballing the appropriate servings that I should be consuming and making sure that I put a variety of things on my plate. I was very satisfied with simply sampling 1/8 or 1/4 cup of a few tasty things and then having a larger portion (1 cup) of fresh vegetables or salad. All in all, it worked out well...until they started serving the wine. But Ill leave it at that.

The week ended on a good note because I got my act together and ordered my groceries. I also spent an hour cleaning my fridge (removing shelves and washing everything down), so when the groceries came, I felt like I could make a fresh start after the last two rocky weeks. Im back on track and determined to get that scale to move or there will be hell to pay!