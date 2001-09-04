Your Healthiest Thanksgiving From Breakfast to Bedtime

Thanksgiving is the ultimate test of a dieter's willpower. Do you stick to the steamed veggies and turkey sans gravy? Or are you more likely to splurge the entire day and hope for the best on Monday's weigh-in? According to Heidi Skolnik, a nutrition consultant for the New York Giants and the School of American Ballet, you don't have to make that choice. "Thanksgiving day won't make or break you. The problem is, people start splurging at Halloween and don't stop till Easter," she says. Follow her advice for indulging the healthy way.

Morning

Eat breakfast. Even if you don't eat first thing in the morning, be sure to snack before the big meal. "Hunger has very little to do with what people eat on Thanksgiving, but not eating breakfast is a disaster. You'll be hungry and there's all this foodthere's no chance you won't overeat," says Skolnik. She advises trying oatmeal and O.J., a yogurt parfait, scrambled eggs with toast, or even last night's leftovers.

Afternoon

It's OK to snack. If you're like most families that eat their Thanksgiving meal midafternoon, don't be afraid to nosh throughout the morning. Skolnik suggests a small turkey sandwich, peanut butter on corn cake or celery, or hummus with carrots.

Balance your plate. Have some turkey and Aunt Judy's fresh cranberry sauce, and save room for pecan pie, but also make room for semi-healthy sides. "Have the things you love," says Skolnik. "But also have steamed broccoli and whole-grain stuffing." Choose nutrient-rich vegetables, like sweet potatoes, and the white meat on the turkey, as opposed to nutrient-empty food, like gravy, white bread, or chips and dip.

Evening