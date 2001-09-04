A Girl Walked Into a Room…and Her Family Took Notice

Greetings all! I just got back from a trip back to see my family in Indiana. Id last seen them the week before I started the FGW program. After visiting a friend whod just had a baby, I arrived a little late at a family gathering of aunts, uncles, godparents, and cousins galore. The SECOND I walked in the door, there was an audible “Whoa!” in the room, apparently in my direction. One of my cousins even said to me, “At the risk of sounding too observant and a little creepy, your legs and butt have definitely changed shape since the last time I saw you!” Im always so critical of myself, so it was really great to hear such positive reinforcement.

Now if theyd only hidden the dessert table at the family reunion! Okay, it wasnt SO bad; I managed make a lot of healthy choices at the gathering. I ate tons of delicious, fresh summer salad and lean ham, and stayed away from chips and sodas. I did indulge in a teeny slice of Key lime pie and a cupcake, but Id basically planned to treat myself over the weekend.

I also kinda slacked off with my workouts for two reasons:

I was pretty busy catching up and visiting family. Id hurt my foot by wearing a pair of bad heels, but continued to work out on it. For the weekend, I finally made the renegade decision to allow it to rest. I got a great massage on Friday that helped it a lot. As much as you know your entire body is connected through a series of muscles, tendons, bones, etc., you dont really think about it until you hurt one thing and then everything thats connected to it starts hurting too.

Ill be paying for it this week, since I ‘fessed up to my trainer and now have to do an extra hour of cardio this week.

Now that Im really busy at work, Im going to have to be a LOT stricter regarding my diet and exercise. My trainer switched up my program a couple of weeks ago, now that Ive built up some (not much, but some!) strength, and weve been doing more weight-based exercises. I really like what weve been doing, but its going to be up to me to make sure Im working out Monday through Friday and taking care of myself on the weekends when Im traveling and wont have time to work out.

Now, if youll excuse me, I have to get back to work. Cheers!