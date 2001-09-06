Weight Loss Victory: How to Conquer the World

I DID IT! I am beyond happy as this week comes to a close; I would even go so far as to say I AM THRILLED!

I almost met the challenge that I set myself after floundering so badly last month: This week I biked to work three days in a row, walked home one night, went to the gym two times outside of my routine with the trainer, and went for bike ride on the weekend.

But the icing on the cake, the real reason why I am deliriously happy, is that I also ran the half marathon! When the race began, I honestly had second thoughts about whether I would be able to finish. My legs didnt feel great, which didnt bode well for me, considering I had to climb those Central Park hills (not once, but twice!). It was also a lot hotter than normal.

But somehow, I pulled it together and managed to run 13.1 miles and make it to the finish line. It was exhilarating. I havent felt that sense of pride and accomplishment in years.

I am more motivated than ever to make the best of this experience and to revel in the fact that I can make a commitment and follow through, that I can use and trust my body to do so many new and exciting things that take me away from books, computers, and TV, just getting me out into the world. There really isnt more for me to say. It was such a rush and I just want to do MORE, MORE, MORE!