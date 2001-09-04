How to Take a Stressful Week and Turn it on its Head

What a weektalk about challenges. I was beyond stressed, anxious, and generally just off my game. I cant tell you how much of a letdown this was after my half-marathon triumph of last week.

But Ive been working hard at having my fitness regimen and meal plan remain unaffected by hectic schedule, stress, or frustration. As an emotional eater, thats typically where Ive failed in the past, heading straight to the cookie aisle if I felt overwhelmed, sad, or disappointed.

But this time around, I managed to stay strong! I stuck to my diet and kept working out. Nichole has continued to ramp up the intensity on my workouts and my sweat glands seem to be up for the challenge. And apparently, so am I! Despite my low morale, I added in some cardio kickboxing, some jump roping, and some squats on the side to help kick things up a notch.

And guess what? I fought the good fight and the results paid off! After three weeks of weak results at the scale, I dropped six pounds this week (who says stress isnt productive?) and reached the first major milestone of this journey: For the first time in two years I weigh less than 200 pounds! Hallelujah! Nichole and I did a happy dance around the gym. Its as much her triumph as it is mine, so it seemed fitting that we share it.